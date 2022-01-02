After marrying again, Zezé Di Camargo rejoins Zilu and surprises with his attitude

Zilu Camargo joined with Zeze di Camargo once again. Number 1 enemy of the singer’s current wife, Graciele Lacerda, she had already caused by participating in the singer’s series on Netflix.

Now, the reason for their attitude was the former couple’s daughter, Wanessa Camargo. In the name of the love they feel for her, the two wrote captions with the same text on the photos with their daughter.

It all started when Zezé shared a photo with the singer, who celebrated her 39 years of age, and shot:

“Look at the look. It’s the apple of the eye to eject. In the retina, the dream of someone who is still a girl and who awakens to youth, but retains a lot of childishness. This phase is just like that. The transition rules. The woman-girl way, that, I feel. She will never lose. When his name was born, it sounded light. Wanessa. The sound has no shape, but I knew how to register it that it would be with W. W is an upside-down M. W from World. M of world”.

“In the sound, the V for life. Wanessa is all of that. He saw an upside-down W and always wanted to conquer his own world. She’s been doing it since she was little. I make a toast to those who knew and will know how to bet on their own dreams”, said yet.

“Someone from whom I learned that imagining is necessary and creating is essential. Hence, the taste of living. This is Wanessa. Congratulations my daughter, happy birthday!”, completed.

Zilu, in turn, decided to do the same and declared to his daughter, saying:

“Girl, woman, mother, wife, singer, interpreter, daughter, sister, faces and phases, this is my super star Wanessa. Owner of the talent and gift that God has given her, and owner of thousands of hearts by virtue of her noble and gentle soul! Strong and fearless, she is synonymous with strength, resilience and authenticity!”.

Finally, she made a point of using the same statement as Zezé Di Camargo, saying:

“There is a lot of me, but I also have a lot of her. It’s my pride, but most of all, it’s the fruit of my womb and part of me! Happy birthday, my princess. You deserve the world. And as his father said: World from World, World with “W”, and “W” from Wanessa! I love you infinitely”.

Zilu developed a documentary

Despite this, Zilu made revelations during the documentary É o Amor. She delivered a supposed hurt that she feels for her ex-partner, who is now a partner in Graciele Lacerda, in addition to stating that I would like to release forgiveness.

Since 2014, when Zilu and Zezé split, rumors have surfaced that the singer had betrayed the famous with Graciele.

Although this has never been confirmed, the two only talk through lawyers from the moment they decided to file the property sharing process:

“If I had known the direction my life would take, I would have remained completely anonymous. Nobody would know who Zeze’s wife is. Today, we really only speak through a lawyer. I have to learn to forgive because I haven’t gotten this gift yet. One day I want to take it out of me”.

Zilu Camargo comments on Zezé Di Camargo’s alleged betrayals

During the years she was at Zezé’s side, the famous woman revealed that she knew of the sertanejo’s alleged betrayals. “I wouldn’t stay at a wedding the way it was. Imagining that he is unfaithful is one thing. Seeing infidelity is another one”, he explained.

Zezé, in turn, also delivered an alleged grievance from Zilu. He said his marriage to the famous woman had nothing to do with his career. “The suffering was both of them. The two who fought. She has her share and I have mine. she didn’t make me [fazer sucesso], but was by my side as a woman. To say that she made my success, what if it wasn’t for her? Sorry, she did nothing more than her obligation as a woman to be by my side”, opined the country singer.