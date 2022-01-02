After permanence, step forward: what to expect from Juventude in 2022 | youth

At the beginning of 2021, when Serie B 2020 was drawing to a close, the jaconero fan nourished the dream of returning to the elite of Brazilian football. Practically a year later, Juventude only failed to fulfill its objective as it remained in Serie A. The step ahead now is to make more consolidated campaigns in the three competitions it will dispute in 2022.

Coach Jair Ventura, responsible for the 16th place in the Brazilian Championship, has already renewed his contract in view of the fans’ wishes. Even on vacation, he maintains direct contact with the management to form the group in his own way. But the market is not moving in favor of Ju.

Defender Vitor Mendes, right-back Michel Macedo, defensive midfielder Dawhan and midfielder Guilherme Castilho “paid the price” for success, and management was unable to compete with more financially powerful competitors.

From the team that ended 2021, Juventude renewed the contract of midfielders Chico and Bruninho, by defender Rafael Forster and midfielder Jadson. He will need to look for reinforcements in all positions, despite having a defined backbone for the beginning of the season. Until the moment, goalkeeper César, midfielder Rodrigo Bassani and striker Hélio Borges arrived.

– It is a very important moment, which is the assembly of the cast. Minimize errors so that we can make an even better year. So, it’s suffering less, which is always our goal – commented Jair Ventura in an interview with ge.

Due to the need to maintain the financial balance, the club will not invest more than what is necessary for Gauchão, as stated by the vice-presidential soccer team Osvaldo Pioneer. However, showing good performance at the statewide may pave the way for an easier life throughout the season.

In 2021, Papo struggled in the first rounds. It only managed to guarantee classification to the knockout in the suffocation. And dropped to Inter in the semifinals without showing much resistance.

The same happened with the Copa do Brasil, which yields financial gains with each stage won. Last year, it fell into the second phase. If you want to dream of a better level at the national level, at least the classification for the round of 16 would be good.

– We will respect the championship (gaúcho) and honor the shirt, I guarantee it will be a competitive team. We are not going to play all the chips now, what interests us is to pass the first phase of the Copa do Brasil – temporized Pioneer.

The Brazilian Championship starts in April and, as the runner-up in football said, the squad should gain strength. The strategy, however, will need to be meticulous. The club adopted a similar stance in 2021 and only managed to recover during the competition.

For to dream of at least one place in the South American Championship and suffer less from relegation, the direction will have to open the pocket. Outside the field, it was possible to reduce the R$ 34 million tax debt with the National Treasury by 50%.