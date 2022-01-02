After swearing at Bolsonaro, Mario Frias says that Ivete Sangalo lived “years of robbery”: “Militant Animator”

After provoking the public to scream louder insults against the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), during a concert in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte, singer Ivete Sangalo was criticized by the Special Secretary for Culture, Mario Frias. The government aide Bolsonaro used social media, this Friday (31), to say that the singer from Bahia was “”an animator of a leftist militant”.

“Queen Ivete spent all the years of widespread PT robbery, as a means of imposing an abominable ideology, in absolute silence. Today, she lends herself to the ridiculous role of being an animator of a leftist militant, as she is a slave to the whims of the arrogant artistic elite “, declared Frias.

In a video circulating on social media, during a presentation held last Wednesday (30), the audience shouts: “Hey, Bolsonaro, go take a drink at the c*”. And Ivete asks them to scream louder. “Didn’t hear. It’s low . . . [Ele] You’ll end up listening to it because it was so loud”, concludes the artist, applauded by her fans.

Since the start of the covid-19 pandemic in Brazil, the singer has been criticized for not taking a political position in interviews and on social media regarding the current situation in the country.

In June of this year, when the country reached the sad mark of 500 thousand deaths from coronaviruses, Ivete used Instagram to lament and emphasize that “it’s not about parties, it’s about humanity”. At the time, fans of the singer complained that she was trying to depoliticize the pandemic.

Still, she wrote at the time: “This government that is there does not represent me, not even before the idea of ​​it existed.”