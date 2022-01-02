Agribusiness should be, once again, the only engine of the economy in 2022 – Economy

THE agribusiness and related sectors, such as the tractor and equipment industry, services agricultural and the export of agricultural raw materials, will be practically the only engines that the Brazilian economy will be able to count on in 2022. It is a consensus among economists heard by state that the advancement of the agricultural and livestock chain, projected between 3.5% and 5%, should avoid an even worse performance of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in this year.

For now, the market expects a 0.5% GDP increase for 2022, according to the latest Focus Bulletin central bank (BC). It is a fall in relation to the expected growth for 2021, of 4.5%, and a result insufficient to account for the population growth, of around 0.7%. “There are two worlds in the economy at the moment: 30% of segments should grow above GDP and the rest will contract”, says Silvia Matos, coordinator of the FGV/Ibre Macro Bulletin.

The economist projects an increase of 0.7% of GDP as a whole for 2022. From this result, activities sensitive to the tightening of monetary policy to hold inflation, such as trade, industry, services and household consumption, the so-called “cyclical GDP ”, which represents 65% of the total, should retreat 0.6%. For the rest, which includes agribusiness, extractive industry, rents and public administration, growth of 1.3% is expected.

More pessimistic, the chief economist at MB Associados, Sergio Vale, believes that the GDP will be stagnant in 2022, thanks to inflation of more than 10% in 2021 and the rise in interest rates. “The potential for growth in consumption will be low, and agribusiness and related exports will be the central element of activity in 2022”, he predicts. He recalls that the prospect is for a 15% increase in agricultural production.

ACCELERATED PACE

The economics professor at Insper Otto Nogami, who has a 0.2% drop in GDP this year on his radar, believes that the drop could have been more accentuated if it had not been for the contribution of exporting agribusiness.

This difference between the difficult reality of various sectors and the speed of agribusiness is reflected in the activity of 35-year-old farmer and agronomist Fred Frand Frandsen. He cultivates around 200 hectares with soybeans in the summer crop and the same area with corn in the off-season, in Palmital (SP), on the border with Paraná. He doesn’t stop investing. In 2018, he bought a new tractor and, the following year, a planter. In 2020, he exchanged the harvester for a newer one and bought a zero tractor.

In this crop, which will be harvested at the end of February, Frandsen expanded investments by 15% compared to the previous crop. A 60-kilogram sack of soy in the region costs R$161. “The price has never been at this level: above R$150 is the first time,” he says.

MORE INVESTMENT

History repeats itself with farmer and agronomist Luís Antônio Reis, 62, who cultivates 121 hectares in Bela Vista do Paraíso, northern Paraná. In 2021, he invested more in technology and spent 10% more than in the previous year. “It is a continuous process: we are looking for seeds with greater potential, quality fertilizer, with micronutrients, better formulations”, he says.

However, even in the expected positive scenario for agribusiness there is room for uncertainty. For this harvest, the climate risk is around some regions. Frandsen says that, after the cold in November, the climate has normalized in the region. But the crops in Paraná face problems with drought. “I’m worried about the weather.”

Reis, from Paraná, says that there was heavy rain at the time of planting, followed by a long period of drought. “In the last few days it has improved for me”, says the producer, considering that the rains were very localized and that, in general, the north of Paraná is suffering a lot from the drought.

The producer believes that he may not be able to recover from the damage caused by the lack of rain, but if the weather is regularized, the losses may cease. “If the weather helps, I will repeat the performance of the previous crop, which will not be the best, but it will be a good crop.”