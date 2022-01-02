Aline Mineiro is seen kissing Léo Lins at a New Year’s party · TV News

Single since the end of A Fazenda 13 (Record), Aline Mineiro was seen kissing with her ex-boyfriend Leo Lins this Saturday (1st). The former couple celebrated the arrival of 2022 at a party in Maceió, in the state of Alagoas.

According to columnist Leo Dias, from the Metrópoles portal, the duo stayed together throughout the celebration. Previously, the ex-peoa had told the journalist that she would not be with Lins at the turn of the year.

The couple ended their relationship after the model left the reality show on Record. In the competition, Aline became close to MC Gui and provoked jealousy in her ex-boyfriend. When she was eliminated, the ex-panicat gave an interview to a podcast and explained that the comedian asked for time to think:

“I made a mistake with Leo Lins on the issue of intimacy with MC Gui. Inside A Fazenda there was a friend’s affection, but I know that outside it was very bad. We don’t realize when we exaggerate, it’s been three months! I recognized that it was excessive affection and I ended up not even thinking about how it could be seen”, he said in the chat, with Leo Dias and Lucas Selfie.

Meanwhile, the comedian chose to use the subject as work material. During a stand-up performance, Lins said: “When she got there, I left DJ Ivis playing, so she’d stay tuned to what’s going on,” in reference to the musician arrested after beating his ex-wife.

In response, Aline Mineiro countered her former partner in a sequence of Stories: “Congratulations, you can give your little show there with your videos, very well. No problem, no, I’ll even help spread the word,” he joked.

Check out the video of the ex-couple at the New Year’s party: