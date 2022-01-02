An error in the transactions led Santander (SANB11) to deposit R$ 980 million more for customers; bank still trying to recover losses

Last Christmas brought a surprise to customers and shareholders of Santander (SANB11). The Spanish bank carried out 75,000 transactions in error and accidentally deposited US$176 million (about R$980.6 million, at the current price) in UK accounts and workers.

According to the bank, the problem was caused by a flaw already corrected in the schedule that generated the dual processing of payments of 2,000 commercial accounts in the country. That is, some employees saw their salaries double, while suppliers also received more than they expected.

Santander is now trying to recover overpayments, many of which ended up in bank accounts operated by rival banks.

In a statement, the financial institution explained that the path to money recovery, known as the “bank error recovery process”, allows Santander to also recover funds directly from the bank’s direct user accounts.

The other banks that received the undue amounts will also seek to recover their customers’ incidental payments.

Error disrupted employee Christmas

In addition to the headache for Santander, reports suggest the incident may have dampened the spirits of some employees who handle payrolls on holidays and the days after Christmas.

“It ruined my vacation because I thought I did something wrong and paid hundreds of thousands of pounds by mistake,” a payroll manager told the BBC. “I thought it was just me and that I would have problems at work.”

The manager added that Santander did not disclose how companies should explain the second payment to employees or provide information on how it should be paid, according to the report.

*With information from CNBC