An error in the transactions led Santander (SANB11) to deposit R$ 980 million more for customers; bank still trying to recover losses

Yadunandan Singh 4 hours ago Business Comments Off on An error in the transactions led Santander (SANB11) to deposit R$ 980 million more for customers; bank still trying to recover losses 8 Views

Last Christmas brought a surprise to customers and shareholders of Santander (SANB11). The Spanish bank carried out 75,000 transactions in error and accidentally deposited US$176 million (about R$980.6 million, at the current price) in UK accounts and workers.

According to the bank, the problem was caused by a flaw already corrected in the schedule that generated the dual processing of payments of 2,000 commercial accounts in the country. That is, some employees saw their salaries double, while suppliers also received more than they expected.

Santander is now trying to recover overpayments, many of which ended up in bank accounts operated by rival banks.

In a statement, the financial institution explained that the path to money recovery, known as the “bank error recovery process”, allows Santander to also recover funds directly from the bank’s direct user accounts.

The other banks that received the undue amounts will also seek to recover their customers’ incidental payments.

Error disrupted employee Christmas

In addition to the headache for Santander, reports suggest the incident may have dampened the spirits of some employees who handle payrolls on holidays and the days after Christmas.

“It ruined my vacation because I thought I did something wrong and paid hundreds of thousands of pounds by mistake,” a payroll manager told the BBC. “I thought it was just me and that I would have problems at work.”

The manager added that Santander did not disclose how companies should explain the second payment to employees or provide information on how it should be paid, according to the report.

*With information from CNBC

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Government launches program in which it defends gas and oil exploration in MS – Economy

Defended by Bolsonaro, the activity faces resistance from environmentalists and agribusiness President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved