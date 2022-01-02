Ana Maria Braga’s astrologer predicts the communist revolution

An astrologer who went to Ana Maria Braga’s program on TV Globo said, basically, that 2022 will bring a communist revolution. Believe if you want.

What did Ana Maria Braga’s astrologer say?

He, who is called Greg, said:

“To understand the coming year, I have to talk about 2020 and 2021.

Which indicates that humans must change some behaviors.

Especially in the conjunction between Saturn and Pluto, passing through Capricorn, it talks about changing modes of production.

From the whole of human society.

Change in social organization and human organization.

Change in political organization.

Let’s change the way we produce and participate socially.

This is the great challenge of 2022. It is a kind of void.

The conjunction of Jupiter, Neptune and Pisces will take place this year. Then the entry of Jupiter into Aries. Runs three times over 2022. Indicates a start.

2022 is this transition of many pressures in the world proposes a more collective form of world”.

Sounds like communism, right?

Look.

And Ana Maria’s astrologer who basically said that the planets are CLAIMING for socialism pic.twitter.com/WEzJwYZFa7 — guilerme (@guiaoquadrado) January 1, 2022

