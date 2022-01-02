And the center forward? Leila Pereira sends a message to the Palmeiras fans about the arrival of popular reinforcements

President of Verdão promises caution in the search for reinforcements, with an eye on the Worlds, in February

THE palm trees moves in the market looking for reinforcements for the next season, but Leila Pereira knows that it is necessary to be careful not to commit any financial irresponsibility.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

On the last day of 2021, the president of Verdão recorded some stories on her Instagram and asked Alviverdes fans to calm down. Leila highlighted the importance of being assertive when hiring, as the amounts involved in negotiations are high.

“I know sometimes you get too anxious, but hold on to the anxiety a little bit. I know it’s hard, but sometimes it needs to, so we can do our best. Let’s go to Club World Cup, our total focus is on February, so that we arrive very strong”, said Leila.

Leila Pereira Gazette Press

“I’m reading my social media, I see the fans’ anxiety and I understand. I don’t lack courage and energy to make decisions. But, in football, we need to make assertive decisions, because you know that everything is very expensive. Palmeiras will have a strong team, but making the investments that are best for the club”, he added.



1 Related

So far, Verdão has made it official the arrival of three players for the next season: the goalkeeper Marcelo Lomba (34), the midfielder Eduard Atuesta (24) and the center forward Rafael Navarro (21).

Leila has already made it clear that Palmeiras has the objective of strengthening itself with young athletes with medium-term resale potential. One of the club’s priorities is bring a heavyweight center forward who arrives with full title status.