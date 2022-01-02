André Gonçalves appears without electronic anklets in Angra dos Reis | gossip from the famous

Reproduction/Instagram André Gonçalves poses with his stepson Guy Faro, on New Year’s Eve in Angra dos Reis

André Gonçalves enjoys the first days of 2022 in a luxury hotel in Angra dos Reis, in the Costa Verde region of Rio de Janeiro. The actor, who was sentenced to prison for not paying his daughters’ child support, posted a record of the New Year’s Eve trip on his Instagram account. In the photo posted on the social network, he appears alongside 10-year-old stepson Guy Faro.

The wife of André Gonçalves, actress Daniele Winits also used social media to show the family moment. In videos published in Stories on Instagram, the actor appears playing ball with Guy, in the large room of the hotel where the family is staying. The daily rate at the hotel, the Hotel Fasano Angra dos Reis, is around R$ 2,300.

In the images, André Gonçalves appears without an electronic ankle bracelet. In December, the actor told GLOBO that he was still awaiting the arrival of the electronic equipment at his home in Rio, in addition to the arrest warrant.

“New Year’s Eve ends, and that’s when people get excited,” says Danielle Winits, laughing, in the video that shows her husband dancing inside the hotel room. The leisure complex has luxurious oceanfront accommodation, spa, tennis courts, shopping boulevard and large swimming pools.

According to the actor’s defense, Gonçalves, who recently recovered from a bad flu, was downcast after reporting to the press a post with a photo of him and his wife celebrating six years of relationship.

“He had recovered well, but he got mad again with all that. After all, what’s the problem of a person posting a photo to celebrate the anniversary of their wedding with their own wife? We can’t demonize him for that,” said Guerra.

recall case

In November of this year, André Gonçalves was ordered under house arrest by the Santa Catarina Courts for not paying child support for his 18-year-old daughter Valentina, the result of his relationship with journalist and actress Cynthia Benini. The actor owes around R$ 350 thousand.

A week later, he became the target of a new arrest warrant for the same reason, only this time with his eldest daughter as the plaintiff. Manuela, 23, took over the lawsuit that her mother, actress Tereza Seiblitz, filed against her ex in Rio’s court for delayed food.