Andressa Suita innovates and bets on an eccentric dress for the arrival of 2022

On social media, Andressa Suita showed the look she chose for the New Year on stage with her husband, Gusttavo Lima

The model Andressa Suita enchanted fans this Saturday (1) by choosing a very eccentric look for the New Year. She appeared ready to receive 2022 in style.

In a bright, multi-tone dress, the wife of Gusttavo Lima spent the date on stage alongside her husband. That’s right: after resuming the romance once and for all, she accompanied the countryman who was the main attraction at a party in Bahia.

On social media, she also shared photos of the production she chose for the date.

“Thank you for the lessons and lessons 2021… May come 2022 I’m very colorful, optimistic and vibrant for your arrival”, she warned.

Last week, the beauty had already appeared in a bold click. Only in a top and with printed shorts, she finished off the look with powerful sunglasses and a fancy hat. Leaving her belly out, she displayed a crunchy abdomen.

