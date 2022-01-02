Andressa Urach reveals melasma during pregnancy; understand the problem – 01/02/2022

Model and digital influencer Andressa Urach shared a post on her Instagram account explaining that she is suffering from melasma on her face during pregnancy. She, who is already Arthur’s mother, is pregnant with León, as a result of her marriage to Thiago Lopes.

In a video session, the model showed her face with the spots during a day at the beach. “They say that melasma in pregnancy never comes off. Just a lot of foundation later to cover it up,” she said.

What is melasma?

Melasma is characterized by dark patches on the skin that appear mainly on the cheekbones, forehead, nose and upper lip, but can also appear in other parts such as the arms, hands, neck and chest.

The problem can occur in anyone, but pregnant women are, in fact, more susceptible to the problem. This is because, during pregnancy, a woman’s skin becomes more sensitive to melanin because of the hormonal revolution that the body is going through. So, it is normal and expected for some parts of the body to become darker, such as underarms, nipples, groin and navel region.

The problem is that, in summer, the melanocytes — skin cells responsible for producing melanin — already sensitized by the pregnancy hormones end up receiving an extra incentive to work: the sun’s rays. This ends up making the blemishes worse and increasing the risk for melasma.

When they appear, the spots are usually dark and irregular in shape, but well defined, and they always appear in the same place. That is, if the pregnant woman already had the lesion before becoming pregnant, it is likely that the spot will appear again more strongly during pregnancy.

And, as stated earlier, anyone can have melasma. Women who take birth control pills, for example, are also more prone to the problem because the drug interferes with hormonal regulation, a factor that stimulates melanocytes. People with darker skin, who already have more melanin, are also at risk.

And, unlike the characteristic patches of pregnancy, which usually regress after the baby is born, melasma does not go away on its own and needs specialized treatment to disappear.

Can you prevent it?

It is important to say that melasma can appear during pregnancy without the woman having gone to the beach or sunbathing, as the new hormonal balance of the period tends to provoke the problem. However, exposure to the sun is a component that further increases the risk of developing the disease or of making it worse, if it already exists.

Therefore, if you want to go to the beach or if you are going to practice some activity outdoors, it is important to use chemical photoprotection (sunscreen) and mechanics (hat, clothes with UV filter, parasol) to prevent the problem. This care must be intensified and continuous throughout the pregnancy — that is, the woman must apply sunscreen every day (even during the rainy days!).

How to treat?

To prevent the spots from getting worse, in addition to taking care of sun protection, it is possible to use creams with actives such as azelaic acid, glycolic acid (in low concentrations), pure vitamin C and some soy derivatives to control hyperpigmentation.

However, this should only be done with medical advice, as many substances used to lighten the skin are harmful to the baby’s development during pregnancy.

This is the case of some cosmetics with vitamin C sold in pharmacies, which often contain substances such as retinol, which are contraindicated during pregnancy.

After the end of breastfeeding, then yes, it is possible to use more powerful lighteners, such as retinoic acid and hydroquinone. It is still possible to combine the use of these creams at home with procedures performed in the dermatological office, such as peelings, lasers and microneedling.

Sources: Caio Lamunier, dermatologist at the Hospital das Clínicas in São Paulo; and Damaris Ortolan, specialist dermatologist from the SBD (Brazilian Society of Dermatology).

* with information from a report published by Danielle Sanches on 06/01/2020.