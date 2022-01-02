Angel Face – Saturday Chapter (01/01): Luciano gets a suspension

THE SBT shows this Saturday, 01/01, another chapter of the soap opera Angel’s face. Check the summary:

Luciano is suspended for making bad comments at school about Juju and Zeca. Franciely, Fátima and Solange go to the steakhouse to see Zeca and Zé Felipe’s show. Cecília tells Fabiana that her sister Luzia changed the school’s rules, now that she is temporarily in Mother Superior’s place in charge of the school. Children need to shower earlier and in groups of four girls, there are no more options to choose from at dinner, there are no more desserts and the menu has also changed.

Nicole and Haydee sample savory and sweet options for the wedding. Flávio arrives at home and tells Nicole that Gustavo made a business dinner with Veronica. Nicole is suspicious that her brother’s information is true.

Dulce Maria tells her friends about the surprise she wants to do in Mother Superior’s room. Zeca, Zé Felipe arrive at the steakhouse with their friends and family for the long-awaited show. Pascoal is enchanted by Solange’s beauty. Juju presents the show and announces Zeca and Zé Felipe.

Nicole goes to the office and sees Gustavo laughing with Veronica. The model is furious and demands an explanation from her fiance about the dinner and why he has a suitcase. The businessman says that the dinner was for business, but that it turned into a celebration with the news that Estefânia and Vitor resumed their engagement.

Gustavo explains that the suitcase means that he will spend the night in a hotel because his house is being desiccated. Dulce Maria’s father sends Nicole away because he thinks she is too upset. Zeca performs first on the show. Emílio stays at home and plays with Peixoto, a detective and a criminal.

Dulce and her friends pick up paints at school. Luciano arrives with a friend at the steakhouse where Zeca performs. Juju films her boyfriend to put on her vlog. Zeca introduces his brother, Zé Felipe, during the show and the two sing together. Zé Felipe sings out of tune and people find the duo’s performance strange.

Luciano boos Zé Felipe and Zeca at the steakhouse show. Juju is pleased with the two, who leave. Zeca goes on with the show alone. Dulce Maria introduces Valentina to Tereza in her dreams. At home, everyone tells Inácio that they had planned for Zé Felipe to sing out of tune so that his father would give up insisting that the brothers sing together.

Inacio is upset that he was tricked, but he understands the reason that led the boys to do what they did. Veronica resigns to Gustavo after listening to how Nicole spoke to him. Dulce Maria and her friends paint the Mother Superior’s room in a disorderly fashion to surprise the nun.

Angel’s face

Where: At SBT

When: From Monday to Friday

Time: 20:50