Anitta goes topless to celebrate 2022 after being needled by Roberta Miranda· TV News

Anitta bet on a topless kick in 2022. This Saturday (1st), after being slapped by Roberta Miranda, the powerful shared the bold record and showed backstage details of Miley Cyrus’ New Year’s party, held in the States United.

In the image, published in Instagram Stories, Anitta appeared with dark glasses as she covered her breasts with her arm and fiddled with her cell phone. With influencers Gkay, Lucas Guedez and Rafael Uccman, Anitta had fun in the show’s dressing room.

While preparing for the presentation, she swayed to the sound of the song Ameaça, by Paulo Pires, MC Danny and Marcynho Sensação. Anitta confessed, however, that she changes the lyrics of the song. Instead of “pervada na raba”, she sings “mata cockroach”.

On the show, broadcast live on NBC, the artist presented performances of the songs Girl From Rio, Envolver and Faking Love. During the live show, Miley fumbled with her outfit and left her right nipple exposed for a few seconds. The artist even changed her look, but the gaffe was repeated minutes later.

This Friday (31), Roberta provoked the owner of the hit Vai Malandra. “I want you to go back to being that humble person from the beginning! That you answer who truly considers you! Kisses to your aunt, my fan”, wrote the sertaneja in a photo of the fluminense on Instagram.

Check out Anitta’s Stories and Miley Cyrus show performances: