Another! Mariano gets sick and cancels the show. Read release

Another drop in the touring schedule earlier this year has been announced. After part of Wesley Safadão’s band was diagnosed with Covid and canceled the next attractions, now it was Mariano’s turn, from the duo with Munhoz, to test positive for Coronavirus. His girlfriend Jakelyne Oliveira also tested positive for the disease.

Sertanejos’ concerts are canceled until the singer has completed the required quarantine. This is the second time the singer is diagnosed with the disease. According to a statement sent by the press office, the countryman has mild symptoms and had already taken two doses of the vaccine.

Read release

“Singer Mariano from the duo Munhoz and Mariano tested positive for Covid-19 this Thursday (30) and due to the detection, the duo will not be able to perform the concert that was scheduled for January 1, 2022, in the city of Taquarituba/SP.

The singer has already taken two doses of the vaccine, he is doing well, with mild symptoms and in isolation following medical guidelines.

The show will be performed by the duo Jads & Jadson. We emphasize the importance of vaccines against viral diseases. We hope that everything works out and everyone is fine. Thank you for understanding”.

