Apple Watch Series 7: A Discreet Evolution | Analysis / Review

Remember when Apple added an “s” to the end of each iPhone’s name just to say that it was a new generation without adding anything else? With the exception of the “s”, things are not much different today. Announced at the beginning of last September along with the new iPhone 13, the Apple Watch Series 7 arrived with few changes from the previous generation, leaving many people with a flea in their ear to know if the new thing is worth it or not. Well, as usual, we are here to answer that question; and all the main details of the new smartwatch from Apple you can see below!

What has changed?

Well, apart from the new colors, the Series 7’s main changes are just two: bigger screen and faster loading. There, end of the review, you can jump to the conclusion! All kidding aside, going into detail, the new version of the watch features a slightly larger screen than the previous generation, extending the displayed information to the sides of the glass. With that, the interface buttons are bigger and it is possible to see more items on the screen.

Apple has even added a full-featured, swipe-responsive keyboard to let users not only dictate the text of a message, but also type if necessary. However, in our experience, dictating the text is still much better; even more so that at the time of this analysis, English is still the only language available for both auto-suggestions and for the swipe itself. But anyway, look at the size of this keyboard!





apple

25 ten



apple

21 ten

Apart from these details, the user experience remains practically the same as in the previous generation. The smaller edges, in fact, are only better noticed when using the two watchfaces made exclusively for Series 7: the Contour and the Dual Modular. With them, you’ll notice the extra space better. In the case of Modular, you will be able to more easily touch all available complications. On the Contour, you can see the numbers on the dial extending to the sides of the display.





The screen glass, according to Apple, is also more resistant, which gives greater security for those who tend to do more intense physical activities or are just a little clumsy. Also in this durability sector, the new Series 7 has also officially become dust and dirt resistant; adding to the protection from dives of up to 50 meters that comes from generation 2. Another novelty is the brightness when the screen is partially off, in Always On mode. According to the company, the display is 70% brighter indoors when you have your arm down; something that may sound irrelevant, but that improves the user experience, bringing the smart watch closer to a conventional model.





But as we mentioned, the new ones are not just in the display department. Despite bringing the same battery capacity as the previous generation, the Series 7 charges a little faster than the Series 6, reaching the 80% mark in 45 minutes when connected to the charger that comes in the box. In addition, Apple promises that just 8 minutes on the charger is enough to power the watch for 8 hours of sleep monitoring. That is, good news for those who prefer to give their watch just a few quick charges during the day.





The problem, at least here – but that shouldn’t happen for you who have an iPhone above 11, was finding a socket adapter compatible with the watch charger, since on the opposite end of the small charging base, we have a USB Type-C. In general, in our tests the smartwatch reached 27 hours of autonomy. That’s, with all monitoring features turned on and a 30-minute session of physical activity during the period. In other words, an autonomy that is far from surprising, but that does not completely disappoint if you take into account the amount of features available.

Watch OS 8: Everything’s New, Again

Speaking of features, the Apple Watch Series 7 already comes with WatchOS 8 installed. The system version, which is also available for some of the previous generations of the watch, is an improvement on past versions and brings, in addition to routine fixes, a few new features and changes. While the old Breathing became mindfulness and gained the contemplation mode, the exercise application gained two new modalities: Pilates and Tai Chi, and received the fall detection feature for moments of physical activity.





Sleep monitoring also gained new features, enabling respiratory measurements at night, featuring new sleep trend graphs in the health app. Photos, iMessage, Contacts and Home were some more watch apps that gained improvements, and even though these may seem irrelevant due to the little degree of change, they reinforce Apple’s proposal from two generations ago: to make your watch more independent.





Don’t get us wrong, you’ll still need an iPhone to configure your watch, however, it’s impossible to deny that smartwatch’s independence is increasing – even more so in the case of the version with LTE support, which allows you to service and make calls anywhere without iPhone in tow. For those interested in monitoring their activities and growing their brand ecosystem, the Apple Watch still remains a relevant part. You can collect your ECG, heart rate, blood oxygen, and exercise cycle data and then check it out in detail later in the health app on your iPhone. In addition, calls that arrive on the iPhone – as well as notifications, can be answered via the watch itself. The same goes for the routines configured in Siri, which can also be activated through the smartwatch.

But what about, is it worth it?

Sold in two different sizes, 41 and 45 mm, and in 3 types of finishes, aluminum, titanium and stainless steel, it is necessary to analyze a few points before answering the key question of this analysis. To find out if the Series 7 in its most basic version – with a 41mm aluminum case – is worth the R$ 3500 charged at retail, the iPhone user needs, in addition to looking at his own pocket, to look at his own wrist.





The quality of the Apple Watch Series 7 is indisputable, both in build and finish, and in software, but if you already have a Series 6 or even a Series 5, buying a Series 7 might not be the best choice to make, once. that neither the slightly larger screen nor the slightly faster charging battery are big turning points from previous generations. For those who have version 3 or 4 of the watch (or lower) or are looking for their first Apple Watch and are keen on all that Apple has to offer, the Series 7 is another one of those that outperform, even if for little, their predecessors; and because of that, in these cases, it can be considered a good purchase option.





But if the available budget is limited and there’s no need for the ECG, the always-on screen, and the blood oxygen measurement sensor, the Apple Watch SE might be the most logical choice – that’s taking into account that in addition to this model and the Series 7, only Series 3 is officially available. Of course there are options with Android, but those in the rain are supposed to get wet, and if you have an iPhone, no other smartwatch, by any other brand, will give you the level of integration we see here; which we know is totally premeditated by the Apple. Pros and cons