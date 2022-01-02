Are you coming to Flamengo? Barcelona stipulates value to release Neto

Credit: Reproduction

Goalkeeper Neto should not stay at Barcelona and, therefore, the Spanish club would have already stipulated the amount necessary to negotiate the athlete in the next transfer window. Flamengo comes with the main interest in hiring the goalkeeper.

According to the website Ficajes.net, the Spanish club has already stipulated the values ​​for the release of Neto, who would be around 4 million euros (R$ 25.3 million at the current price).

The board of directors of Flamengo has not yet officially taken a stand on the matter, but must make a proposal for a reduced amount by the athlete. The card in Flamengo’s sleeve is the player’s contract, which ends in the middle of next year. With that, at the end of the year, the player could sign a pre-contract and leave the club for free.

Neto has already negotiated with Flamengo

It is noteworthy that recently Neto and Flamengo tried a negotiation that was not concluded due to the time for exchanging documents. Acting in Brazil is the desire of the player who intends to follow Tite’s radar for the 2022 World Cup.

At 32, the World Cup in Qatar may be the player’s last opportunity to compete in a world competition wearing the Brazilian national team’s shirt.

