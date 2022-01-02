Argentina requires health pass from this Saturday (1) – News

The government of Argentina implemented from this Saturday (1st) the requirement to present a health certificate proving the complete schedule of vaccination against Covid-19 for people to have access to certain places and participate in mass activities.

According to Argentine authorities, as of today, those over 13 years of age must prove the complete vaccination scheme to carry out activities such as going to nightclubs, entering ballrooms, taking group tours and participating in mass events indoors or outdoors.

The new provision considers the full vaccination schedule when two doses of vaccine have been received within 14 days or more from the first dose applied.

It is also considered complete when the person has received a single-dose vaccine such as CanSino.

The health pass is obtained through a mobile application, but the person can prove their status with the vaccination certificate on paper or in digital format issued by the local or even foreign health authority.

The application blocks access to the pass if the person has tested positive for Covid-19 and this result has been registered in the Argentine health system.

“The health pass aims to ensure that activities with a higher risk of exposure to the Sars-CoV-2 virus are safe and to encourage vaccination against the Covid-19 disease. In this way, the pass helps us to move forward. More vaccination is needed. more protection and more care,” the Argentine Ministry of Health said in a statement.

In Argentina, with a total population of about 45 million people and where vaccination against Covid-19 is not mandatory, the immunization campaign started a year ago and currently 71% of the population has received the full dose.

According to official data released this Saturday, so far 76.6 million doses have been applied, distributed throughout the Argentinean territory.

A total of 38.1 million people have received the first dose of the vaccine, while 32.8 million have already been inoculated with the second, in addition to the third additional dose and the booster dose.