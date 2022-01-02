Arroba hits R$342.00 in a record run, hold a pawn!

Arroba at a high level brings great expectations for next year, with prices ending the last business day with a record price in punctual negotiations.

At the close of the last business day of the year, 30, the ox-China is quoted at up to R$ 342/@ in squares in the interior of São Paulo, while the few deals involving the supply of the domestic market revolve around R$ 320-35/@, according to data from sector consultants. THE gap in supply of finished cattle remains the main factor supporting prices. Check out the closing and the record price below!

In general, the market acted more calmly this Thursday, with the slaughter schedules of most slaughterhouses complete for the first week of January. In addition, a large part of cattle raisers is no longer operating in the market since Christmas Eve.

According to consultants, in general, arroba prices are negotiated above R$310.00/@, since China returned to purchases in Brazil. Currently, in São Paulo, prices for the arroba are being negotiated between R$ 320.00 and R$ 342.00. Check out!

the price of Fat Cattle Indicator/CEPEA, set new record, as well as in the last three closings. Thus, with a new high of 0.19%, the arroba jumped from R$ 335.85/@ to the value of BRL 336.50/@. The high already accumulates a monthly appreciation of 4.41%. Also according to the data, the prices point to an increase of more than R$ 32.00/@ in the month of December. VSee the chart!

Negotiations for bovines with up to four teeth, the “Chinese ox”, deals remain firm with values ​​of up to R$342.00/@. According to the Agrobrazil app, the ranchers from Presidente Prudente/SP, sold their lots for R$342.00/@ with payment in 7 days and slaughter for January 6, 2022, see image below.

In São Paulo, the average value for the finished animal presented an overall average at R$339.69/@, on Thursday (12/30), according to data reported in the Agrobrazil application. The square in Goiás had an average of R$311.86/@, followed by Mato Grosso Sul with a value of [email protected] And in Mato Grosso, the average closed at R$314.29/@.

According to data published daily by Scot Consultoria, the fat cow at R$302.00/@ and the fat heifer at R$317.00/@, gross and forward prices.

In the assessment of IHS Markit, three main factors explain the firm prices of beef

the huge shortage of fat cattle supply,

the increase in domestic beef consumption (stimulated by the end-of-year festivities)

the advance of protein exports (stimulated by the return of sales to the Chinese market)

“The environment suggests a much more stable picture of prices, with less potential for further increases, at least in the very short term”, evaluate the analysts.

“Even with the disarray generated by the two cases of non-communicable BSE (a disease known as ‘mad cow disease’), which made Brazilian industries give a ‘hobby horse’ in production due to the cancellation of shipments to the Chinese market, the recovery time for the arroba prices was very fast”, reports IHS.

Export volume

Brazilian beef exports should drop 10.5% in 2021, compared to the volume shipped in 2020, to 1.54 million tons, predicts Agrifatto (São Paulo, SP) in an analysis released this Wednesday, 29 of December.

“The annual drop in performance is mainly explained by the absence of Chinese purchases in the period from September 4th to December 15th”, say analysts at the consultancy. However, in terms of revenue, beef shipments should register the amount of US$ 7.89 billion, the highest value in history, estimates Agrifatto.

This result, continues the consultancy, is attributed to the annual increase of 16.13% in the average price of beef, which will close the year above $5,000/t for the first time since 2011. This is because, until September/21, the total exported by Brazil was 1.27 million tons, a volume 1.48% higher than the same period in 2020.

“The fact is that Brazilian beef exports will have a good result in 2021, but it could have been much better”, note analysts.

Wholesale

At the wholesale level, the prices of the main beef cuts ended the year stable, reflecting the equalization between supply and demand.

When the first business day of 2021 began (January 4th), the equivalent carcass had as reference the value of R$ 268.43/@, informs the IHS. Despite the limitations generated by the domestic market, even so, on this December 30th, the reference value for the equivalent carcass is R$ 304.04/@, which means an annual increase of 13.3%, calculates the consultancy .

