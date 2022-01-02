Ashes of Desmond Tutu are deposited in Cape Town | World

The ashes of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a national hero in South Africa for his fight against apartheid, were deposited this Sunday (2) in his former parish in Cape Town, the day after the wake and burial.
“The ashes of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu were deposited in St. George’s Cathedral in a private family worship service,” the Anglican church said in a statement.
His widow, known as Mama Leah, attended the religious ceremony.
The ashes now rest in a special place in front of the main altar, under a stone engraved in capital letters: “Desmond Mpilo Tutu Oct 1931 – Dec 2021 Archbishop of Cape Town 1986-1996”.
Desmond Tutu died on December 26, aged 90 years.
South Africa paid tribute to the global figure on Saturday (1st) at a low-key funeral, as he wished.
The Nobel Peace Prize winner’s body was ground to dust by aquamation, a method of water cremation considered an ecologically sound alternative to conventional systems.
Members of Desmond Tutu’s family walk past a wall of souvenirs filled with flowers and messages of condolence left by the public in front of St. Georges Cathedral in Cape Town, South Africa. — Photo: REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham
Tutu emerged in the worst years of the racist regime abolished in 1991. He organized peaceful marches against segregation and advocated international sanctions against the white regime in Pretoria.
After Nelson Mandela’s election in 1994, he chaired the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC).