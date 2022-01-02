Asteroid almost three times larger than Christ the Redeemer will pass near planet Earth in January

According to the US Space Agency (NASA), an asteroid will pass close to planet Earth earlier this year. The space rock, dubbed “2013 YD48”, is about 104 meters in diameter, and is expected to get close to Earth on January 11th. The size of the asteroid is equivalent to three statues of Christ the Redeemer. The information was released last Thursday, 30.

Coincidentally a few days ago the movie “Don’t look up”, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, entered the Netflix catalogue. The film tells the story of scientists who discovered that a meteorite would crash into the earth. However, unlike the movie, the 2013 YD48 will pass at a distance of 5.6 million kilometers from the planet. Although it seems distant, NASA considers longitude to be small. According to the agency, any space object that passes within a radius of less than 7.5 million kilometers from Earth’s orbit can be considered potentially dangerous. The asteroid is being monitored by NASA through the Asteroid Watch panel, a project responsible for monitoring space objects close to Earth.

In addition to the 2013 YD48, we have four more asteroids that are scheduled to pass close to the planet earlier this year. This Sunday, 2, the asteroid 2021 YK will be observed at 190,000 kilometers from Earth. According to the agency, the object – 12 meters wide – will be the asteroid that will come closest to the planet this January.

Next Wednesday, the 5th, an asteroid 64 meters wide will pass 2.1 million kilometers from the planet. On Thursday, 6, another one, measuring four meters in width, will also approach the Earth, but this time at 7.4 million kilometers. And on Friday 7, an asteroid four meters wide will pass 1.7 million kilometers away.

