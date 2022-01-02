At 50, Maria Cândida speaks of her 16-year-old daughter and of relationships: ‘I’m not getting married anymore’

Maria Cândida with her daughter, Lara (Photo: Reproduction)

Board presenter “Welfare” at the “It’s from home”, Maria Cândida, aged 50, says that she has increasingly used her work on social media to create guidelines for the program. Recently, she saw a post about cellulite going viral and took the opportunity to discuss the topic on TV.

– I’ve always had cellulite, since I was 15 years old. As much as I exercise. Now, with menopause, I have more. Today I feel free in relation to my body, but it wasn’t like that. I was the one stopped. I hid in my yoke my whole life. Now that I talk about it and seek my freedom in everything, there’s no point in hiding. I showed that I have a lot of cellulite on the back, on my legs, and it went viral. And then we showed it in “Well-being”. My followers were also interviewed. I have a very segmented audience on the internet – she says, who defines herself as a “mature influencer” and communicates with women between 35 and 55 years old.

Maria says that one of the subjects that most attract the attention of viewers is the menopause:

– We’ve done more than one picture about it. They still have a lot of doubts. I get a lot of messages on Instagram. We want the woman to get informed and get better at the climacteric. For example, you gain weight at menopause. I gained 14kg and lost those 14 before entering menopause precisely because I started to get informed and I saw that if I left it to lose later, it would be much more difficult.

Mother of Lara, 16 years old, the presenter believes that the work aimed at the female audience has a very impact. positive about your daughter:

– She hears me talk all the time about it. For sure, she will have a totally different view of life, of aging. We have to work hard on women’s heads to be able to inform them and free them from age stereotypes. There was a deconstruction of mine, I talk a lot about sex in lives. My daughter is used to it. She is also a very free girl because she saw her mother like that. It’s really nice to be with her in this process. She understand.

Maria, who was married to businessman Oscar Ungarelli, is currently single. She tries to show her followers that it is not necessary to follow a relationship pattern:

– I had a ten-year relationship. I had my daughter. Today I am his friend. He got married, had another daughter. She goes to my house, sleeps with Lara. This happened because maybe I deconstructed myself. I consider my marriage very happy and successful, but I never get married again in my life. Marrying the past paper and living in the same house? God forbid. Better to stay in neighboring apartments. Sometimes the person wants to have that moment alone, to read, watch series… And just sleep together when you want. We grew up thinking that we have to be glued to someone. This is very cruel. What I also preach is that women anticipate all this. You can no longer live that terror and kill yourself inside, wasting years of life…

