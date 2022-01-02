At Caldeirão, Marcos Mion frightens Xanddy with an embarrassing pat; see photo· TV news

Marcos Mion was excited by the presence of Xanddy at Caldeirão this Saturday (1st). The Globo presenter patted the butt of the singer of Harmonia do Samba, an attitude that scared the singer, diagnosed with Covid-19 on Wednesday (29).

While participating in the painting Sobe o Som, Xanddy sang Vem Neném, a hit from the 1990s. Afterwards, Carla Perez’s husband went barefoot at Mion’s request and taught the song’s choreography. As the singer detailed the song’s steps, Mion patted the artist.

Xanddy was startled by the attitude and, seeing Mion as the patter, started to laugh. Luciano Huck’s replacement joined in the fun, tried to sway on stage, but pondered: “This [passo] I do not know how to do it. Move where? This one is complicated.”

The recording of Caldeirão took place before Xanddy’s positive diagnosis and, as informed by Globo at the beginning of the program, all guests were tested before recording. Due to the positive result, the performances of Harmonia do Samba during New Year’s Eve were cancelled.

Sandra de Sá also participated in the painting and was moved after singing Olhos Colored. “It’s responsible! Art will transform this world. When it’s real music, it enters. It’s not just about singing, it’s about feeling and knowing how to act. It’s not about screaming, hitting, getting beaten. It’s about being aware, thinking and reflecting. inside and enter inside”, detailed the artist.

Check the record: