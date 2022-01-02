At the sight of giants, Haaland reveals to fans where he will play in 2022, says the newspaper

Striker is on vacation in Spain and, according to AS, revealed that he will play in the country at the end of the season.

Even with a contract until June 2024, Erling Haaland seems to have his days numbered in Borussia Dortmund. The striker promises to be one of the most coveted names in the July transfer window and already has a favorite destination: Laliga.

On vacation in the Spanish city of Marbella, Haaland has been asked by some people about his next team and, according to the Spanish newspaper AT, the answer is always the same: “I will play here in Spain”, says the attacker, but without indicating the team.

Judging by the answer, the Real Madrid can be considered the favorite to have Haaland from the 2022/23 season. This because, even if you manage to reduce the payroll considerably, The Barcelona he must not have the financial conditions to overcome his rival in the dispute for the attacker.



According to the ESPN, the merengue club intends to take advantage of the rival’s financial situation to structure itself and hire Haaland and Kylian Mbappé, at the end of the contract with the Paris Saint-Germain, for next season.

Even the president of LaLiga, Javier Tebas, already has publicly stated that he would like to see them at Real Madrid or another Spanish club.

Living impressive season with 19 goals and 5 assists in 16 games, Haaland should return to the field for Borussia Dortmund in the next saturday (18), when the team visits the Eintracht Frankfurt fur german championship. The aurinegra team is in the vice-leadership, 9 points behind the leader german championship.