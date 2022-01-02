Atlético fans elect ideal defenders to make up for Galo’s departures

Athletic Ball Market Outs

Credit: Disclosure/Athletic

Atlético could have a big loss for next season. Multi-champion in 2021, Galo knows that the harassment of foreign clubs against their players would be inevitable. With the need to make sales due to the financial issue, miners can close the first definitive exit at any time.

Rooster captain, Junior Alonso may leave the Minas Gerais club for Russian football. According to information from the ‘Fala Galo’ portal, the values ​​are around 8 million dollars (approximately 44 million reais).

Besides him, another one who can change his character is Nathan Silva. In recent days, there has been much talk that the defender may leave Atlético for Italy.

On social networks, the possibility of losing the pair quickly gained great repercussion among fans. The Atleticans even took the opportunity to suggest ‘substitutes’. Among the most cited are Pablo Marí, from Arsenal, and Léo Ortiz, from Red Bull Bragantino.

Since 2020 at Atlético, Alonso arrived at the club on the recommendation of then coach Jorge Sampaoli. At the time, the miners acquired 100% of economic rights for 3 million euros (about BRL 18 million) next to Lille, from France.

Nathan Silva, who returned to the club last year, has a contract until the end of 2023.

