Atlético-MG announces the signing of forward Ademir: ‘Welcome, Fumacinha’

Striker was one of the best players in the 2021 Brazilian Championship by scoring 13 goals

THE Atlético-MG made official this Saturday the hiring of forward Ademir, which was in the America-MG and was the highlight of Coelho in the Brazilian championship in 2021 and 2020.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

the athlete, which was in the sights of Palmeiras at the beginning of last year, is Rooster’s first reinforcement for the 2022 season and signed contract until December 2024.

Ademir had already said goodbye to America in mid-December. Three months earlier, the president of Atlético-MG confirmed the athlete’s negotiation in an interview with journalist Kleyton Borges.

🐔💨 Ademir is in the house! 😎 One of the highlights of Brazilian football last season, the striker is the first reinforcement of the #Rooster for 2022! Ademir’s contract runs until December 2024. Welcome, Smokey! 🤝🏴🏳️ pic.twitter.com/LLpuCG1Bgv — Atlético 😷 (@Atletico) January 1, 2022

In the last two years, Ademir was one of Coelho’s highlights. Between 2020 and 2021, the shirt 10 played 94 games and scored 29 goals. There were 13 balls in the net in last season’s Brasileirão alone.

The 26-year-old forward was linked to América-MG until the end of 2021 and arrived at the club in 2018 after being featured in the Mineiro Championship by Sponsorship.