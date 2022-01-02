Atlético-MG confirmed the hiring of Ademir | America-MG

Attacking midfielder, featured in the Brazilian Championship wearing the América-MG shirt, was officially announced with a bond until the end of 2024

Atletico-MG confirmed the first hire for 2022. It’s not about Jorge Jesus, or the new coach, it’s about Ademir. The attacking midfielder, featured in the Brazilian Championship wearing the América-MG shirt, was announced as the first reinforcement of this season. The player’s bond in City of Rooster runs until the end of 2024.

Ademir is in the house! One of the highlights of Brazilian football in the last season, the striker is Galo’s first reinforcement for 2022! Ademir’s contract runs until December 2024. Welcome, Fumacinha!”, posted the club on Twitter.

The ad was broached beans. The player signed a pre-contract with Atlético-MG in mid 2021, when he was six months away from the end of his relationship with América-MG. Galo acted quickly and ended up closing with Ademir, who at the time played great games for Independência and aroused the interest of other teams.

Even with the agreement with the rival, Ademir continued playing for América-MG. In fact, the shirt 10 was super important for the Minas Gerais team to achieve the classification for the first time for the Copa Libertadores da América.

Ademir numbers

With the shirt of América-MG, the attacking midfielder scored 13 goals in the Brazilian Championship. The number represents 25% of the goals scored by the team throughout the competition. With that, the shirt 10 was the fourth top scorer of the tournament, behind Gilberto, Gabigol and Hulk.