Atlético-MG defines position for Jorge Jesus, but “trauma” from the past becomes alert

First option and priority, that’s how Atlético-MG treats Jorge Jesus. After the surprising resignation made by Cuca, the alvinegro Minas Gerais is attentive to the market and hopes to close as quickly as possible with a new coach, having the “Mister” as the main target of desire. However, behind the scenes, the club has been debating the “package”, and is concerned about an experience recently had with a “gringo” coach.

Based on the passage of Jorge Sampaoli at the club, the board of directors does not want to make the same mistake and cause a strain between the coaching staff and the cast. Between March 2020 and February 2021, the Argentine coach led the Galo and did not leave much to be missed.

Everyone behind the scenes is convinced of the coach’s importance in assembling the squad responsible for winning the Brasileirão and Copa do Brasil. However, some of Sampaoli’s attitudes generated friction and a scenario of discomfort not only with the athletes, but with Atlético-MG employees and the board itself.

On the other hand, Jorge Jesus will get a different environment in comparison with Sampaoli, who was responsible for the reformulation process in the team. Mister, in turn, will already get Cuca’s work underway, and a starring cast.

One of the obstacles that has hampered the negotiations between the parties is that Atlético-MG does not give up its permanent professionals on the technical committee, while Jorge Jesus wants to bring his entire staff, as he worked at Flamengo. Over the next few days, club and coach talk again. Behind the scenes, the name of Carlos Carvalhal is already being speculated.

