Atlético-MG sends defender loan; agent admits optimism

Atlético have as a priority in these first days of January the hiring of a new coach. Despite reinforcements already mapped in the ball market, the club awaits the definition of its commander to touch any changes in its squad for 2022. At the same time, however, it needs to deal with the future of loaned players.

Atletico was recently approached by rival América regarding Iago Maidana, as reported by Rádio Itatiaia. After losing its two starting defenders, Coelho is looking for new options for Marquinhos Santos. At first, the chances are good that the deal will happen.

Maidana, who belongs to Galo, is on loan from Gil Vicente, from Portugal. The player’s agent, Claudio Fiorito, admits conversations and shows a certain optimism.

“America is a serious club, with important ambitions. We’re talking, the project is interesting and he got excited. We are dealing between the clubs, as he is loaned to Gil Vicente by Atlético. We are confident that it will work out”, he told Superesportes.