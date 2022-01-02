Atlético-MG sends sales, Coutinho no Flamengo: the news of the day

Credit: Reproduction/Assembly

In Flamengo’s crosshairs: Goalkeeper Neto should not remain in the Barcelona squad for next season. Meanwhile, the red-black board is keeping an eye on the athlete’s situation. According to the Fichajes.net portal, it would cost 4 million euros.

Changes at Atlético-MG: The current champion of the Brasileirão could lose defenders Nathan Silva and Junior Alonso to Italian and Russian football, respectively. On the other hand, the club observes Léo Ortiz and Fabrício Bruno, both from Red Bull Bragantino.

Farewell at Grêmio: Right-back Vanderson was made official as a new reinforcement for Monaco, who are playing in the French Championship. On social networks, the athlete released a message of apologies for the relegation and thanks to the club from Rio Grande do Sul.

Coutinho at Flamengo: Despite being revealed at Vasco da Gama, the Barcelona midfielder can play against the red-black rival in 2022. At least that is what the Spanish newspaper Sport guarantees, which said that the club “is gaining strength” to repatriate the athlete.

