Atlético Mineiro announces Ademir, ex-America, as the first reinforcement of 2022

Atlético Mineiro announced, this Saturday afternoon (1st), its first signing for 2022. It is 26-year-old attacking midfielder Ademir, who was at América Mineiro. He signed a contract valid until 2024 with Galo.

Ademir was already expected to hire Atlético since last year, when it was reported that he had signed a pre-contract with the current Brazilian and Copa do Brasil champions.

“Ademir is at home! One of the highlights of Brazilian football last season, the striker is the first reinforcement of #Galo for 2022! Ademir’s contract runs until December 2024. Welcome, Fumacinha!”, wrote Atlético in your social networks.

Last season, Ademir was the main American name in the Brasileirão dispute, which culminated in the classification for the Libertadores da América. In all, there were 15 goals and five assists in 44 matches played.

In addition to América, the attacking midfielder played for lower-ranking teams, such as Patrocinense, Nacional-SP, Andraus and Jaraguá. He will have a strong dispute in the attack of Galo, who already counts as names like Vargas, Hulk, Keno and Savarino.