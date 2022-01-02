Australia starts 2022 with new record for covid-19 cases

posted on 01/01/2022 1:25 PM / updated on 01/01/2022 1:26 PM



(credit: Ben STANSALL / AFP)

Australia started the year 2022 with a record number of new covid-19 cases, as outbreaks in the eastern states increase. In all, 33,161 cases were registered this Saturday, 1st. Due to the number of people hospitalized, states talk about relaxing their isolation rules for health professionals.

New South Wales, the most populous state, and Victoria registered, respectively, 22,577 and 7,442 cases on Saturday, according to data from the health department. Four people died in the first state and nine in the second, bringing the national death toll to 2,250.

The country had already surpassed its previous record of 32,946 infections recorded last Friday, 31, even before the figures for South Australia, Western Australia and the Northern Territory were released.

All Australian states except Western Australia have started a policy of living with the virus after reaching high levels of vaccination. As a result, there was greater flexibility in restrictions and, consequently, an increase in cases.

The New South Wales government has changed its self-isolation rules for asymptomatic health workers who have been classified as a close contact for a confirmed case, giving them exemption if deemed essential to their workplace.

Over the week following Christmas Day, cases in New South Wales more than tripled. Covid-19 hospitalizations more than doubled from 388 to 901, while the number of people in intensive care units increased by about 50% to 79.

Europe and USA with consecutive records

Amidst the simultaneous circulation of two variants, Delta and Ômicron, several countries in Europe and also the United States registered record cases in recent days. In the UK, a shortage of healthcare workers due to contamination and isolation is leading to a strain on the healthcare system.

According to figures released on Friday by the British health service, more than 24,000 employees needed to isolate themselves because they were infected with the coronavirus or because they were cases of contact. That’s more than double what was recorded a month ago, when fewer than 12,000 employees left at the end of November.

This staffing shortage comes just as the number of patients hospitalized with covid-19 continues to rise, with 1,900 admissions announced on Friday, 60% more than a week earlier.

The number of infections in the UK reached record levels, with 189,000 more cases registered on Friday and 203 deaths, bringing the total to 148,624.

Still, new restrictions in England will only be introduced as a last resort, said Health Minister Sajid Javid. He highlighted that, although hospitalizations are growing, the number of ICU admissions remains stable.

The consecutive records, which led the world to record more than 1 million infections on Tuesday, 28, impacted New Year’s celebrations, with Paris canceling its fireworks show, London relegating it to television and New York restricting its famous ball-throwing celebration in Times Square.