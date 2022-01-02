Back to running? Prevent overtraining or overruning | health

During the Covid-19 pandemic in Brazil and around the world, many street runners, without contact with their coaches and with the closing of parks and squares, were “forced” to reduce or stop training. With the loosening of distancing measures, especially after the second half, there was a boom in people returning to the sport.

Although the population’s awareness about physical preparation for the sport has increased, many still try to be self-taught, using the same worksheets from the peak of physical performance, with sudden increases in volume and intensity, bringing the possibility of overtraining, known in the North American literature as overrunning in the case of racing.

How do you know if your running training is getting too intense and protect yourself while you run? Notice the common signs of overtraining and find out if you’re overtraining to cross the finish line!

If you are experiencing any of the following symptoms, it might be time to take a step back from your training plan.

Are you having trouble sleeping, tossing and turning or waking up much earlier than usual? Your running routine could be to blame! Overtraining can interfere with the body’s biological cycles and can cause you to have trouble sleeping soundly.

It’s likely that your muscles aren’t being fully repaired before your next run. As fatigue builds and builds up, your body never has a chance to get back to 100% recovery before heading out for the next run. If you’re always starting to run tired, your legs can’t keep up – and you won’t be able to run your workout at your peak.

3. You are always tired

There’s a reason you’ve been dragging around for hours, even after your cup of coffee: lack of sleep associated with increased stress hormones can result in constant drowsiness.

The overtraining syndrome can lead to a decrease in the production of certain hormones that influence the nervous system. The result? Increased levels of stress and irritability.

5. You get sick often

If you’re getting caught with colds and flu more than usual, it could be a sign of overtraining. Increasing your distances or the intensity of your exercise too much can damage your immune system, making you more susceptible to colds, flu, and other viruses.

6. In pain all the time

Think carefully! When boosting your mileage or increasing your high-speed workouts, you have to give your body the time it takes to heal the microtraumas caused by training intensity!

6 tips to prevent overtraining

Beware! Follow these tips to prevent overtraining in your workouts:

1. Increase mileage sheet appropriately

You might consider increasing the distance if your workout is already at an easy pace. Add interval sprints or other high intensity exercises to your workout to give your muscles more time to adjust to the new load.

You can’t train hard every day. Make sure your weekly schedule incorporates easy workouts, interspersed between intense speed sessions, and take one day off each week. Consider a week of reduced training every three to five weeks, decreasing distances covered by 30% to 40% in that time.

You can’t push your workouts for the week if you’re sleepy and tired. Sleep seven to eight hours a night.

4. Adequate food

When you start running more, you’ll probably need to eat more. Your body needs calories to fuel it. Eat lean proteins, carbohydrates, vegetables and fruits.

5. Take time to recover

If you suspect you are already suffering from overtraining, take a break from your running routine for at least three weeks. If you really overexerted your training, your body could need up to two months of complete rest before it can fully recover. Respect your body and be patient; otherwise, you’ll be overwhelmed again in a matter of weeks.

Treat and prevent injuries by always consulting a sports doctor. The application of functional tests and biomechanical evaluation, combined with a spreadsheet of gradual increase in training volume and intensity, are essential at this stage.