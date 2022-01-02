Barbara lies between life and death after Renato’s threat in Um Lugar ao Sol · TV News

Barbara (Alinne Moraes) will be between life and death after Christian / Renato (Cauã Reymond) threatens to file for divorce in Um Lugar ao Sol. to undergo a delicate surgery on the 9 o’clock soap opera on Globo.

In the next chapters, the usurper will lovingly reconnect with Lara (Andréia Horta), but without revealing his true identity. Moved, he will speak to the Redeemer’s heiress that he wants to separate from her.

Santiago’s youngest daughter (José de Abreu) ​​will despair and call Nicole (Ana Baird) to vent. Worried about her sister’s condition, the voice actress will look for a tranquilizer in her car and when she returns she will find the rich girl run over in the street.

In serious condition, the heiress will need to undergo a surgical procedure, but will run the risk of neurological sequelae and death. While waiting in the waiting room, Nicole will reveal what happened to Cecília (Fernanda Marques).

“Bárbara was not run over, it wasn’t an accident. In fact, she threw herself. She threw herself in front of the car, do you understand?”, the redhead will affirm. “Before I could do anything, she threw herself in the direction of a car that was going backwards. It was she, you understand? She was the one who threw herself. I’m sure, I saw it. It was horrible, Cecilia, horrible”, will add actress.

Rebeca’s daughter (Andrea Beltrão) will question if her aunt has already told the family about what actually happened, but Nicole will say she will keep it a secret. “For God’s sake, Aunt Barbara is sick, begging for help, for help. And what are you going to do? Hide it from others?”, the model will scold.

“I can’t tell you something like that. Not without my sister agreeing. The stigma on account of my mother is enough. Mental illness is illness up to page two: deep down, everyone thinks it’s cool”, Nicole explained.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

