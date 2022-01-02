Barbecue meat prices vary by more than 230% between markets in Florianópolis

Procon da Capital researched prices in five establishments during operation to monitor abusive prices

The price of barbecue meat varies more than 230% between markets in Florianópolis. In addition, the price of drinks can reach a difference of 300% between establishments.

The survey was carried out by Procon da Capital after a survey released last Tuesday (28). The action researched 28 items in five different supermarkets across the island of Santa Catarina.

Operation Esquenta, responsible for the survey, has as its main objective to alert the citizen to carry out research to understand the best cost-benefit ratio.

Procon employees visited establishments in the Estreito, Centro, João Paulo, Córrego Grande, Agronômica, Costeira and Campeche neighborhoods.

According to the survey, the biggest difference was in the price of coarse salt, with a variation of 358.42% between one establishment and another.

Meanwhile, a kg of pork sausage cost R$21 in one establishment and R$70 in another, a difference of 233.33%.

The highest rate found in beverages was 300%, in mineral water of 550 ML. It is possible to find the product between R$ 1.50 and R$ 6. Another product that was highlighted was a two-liter soda that ranged between R$ 5.99 and R$ 12.

According to the Procon of Florianópolis, this difference is related to the item’s peculiarities, such as the quality of the meat. However, the reason could also be the search for more profit.

See prices for 28 items surveyed in five markets by clicking here.