Barcelona has 14 embezzlements, has a decimated team and needs 9 from the base to complete the squad

COVID cases led Xavi to call nine youngsters from La Masia at the last minute to play against Mallorca

‘They are making up a name’. This was the reaction of some netizens when they saw Xavi’s squad for the match. Barcelona against Majorca this Sunday (2), at 5 pm (GMT), duel which will be broadcast on ESPN on Star+.

The reality is that, with 14 absences, eight ‘last minute’ after testing positive for COVID-19, the coach Blaugrana was forced to resort to nine athletes from the base of the club.

With this, Ter Stegen, Piqué, Araujo, Riqui Puig, Neto, Lenglet, Luuk de Jong, Frenkie de Jong, Mingueza, Umtiti, Éric, Iñaki Peña, Nico, Jutglà, Álvaro Sánz, Comas, Ilias, Guillem, Estanis will be available , Lucas De Vega and Mika Mármol.

Dest, Coutinho, Abde, Alba, Balde, Dembélé, Gavi and Dani Alves are the names that tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week. Infections have been a problem for teams all over Laliga.

They were joined by Ansu Fati, Pedri, Memphis, Braithwaite and Sergi Roberto, who are still recovering from injuries, and Sergio Busquets, absent via suspension.

The first three are evolving well and may come back soon, but they are not ready for this weekend’s match. The good news is that the duo Umtiti and Lenglet tested negative after being within the COVID protocol and are back on the team.