BC weighs the hand on interest rates and increases uncertainty about economic activity in 2022

Twenty-seven years after the launch of the Plano Real, those who thought that the inflationary dragon was dominated were completely mistaken. In 2021, the rise in the cost of living returned to double digits for the first time since February 2016. And, according to experts, it will not be easy to make the Extended Consumer Price Index (IPCA), which measures the official inflation, get back under control this year.

Without having managed, in 2021, to fulfill the mission of delivering the IPCA within the target determined by the National Monetary Council (CMN), the Central Bank should fail again in 2022, according to analysts. Market forecasts for the IPCA for the past year and this year are now at 10.02% and 5.03%, respectively — above the ceilings of 5.25% and 5%.

According to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), the IPCA increased by 10.74% in the 12-month period up to November. The preview of official inflation, the IPCA 15, ended December at 10.42%. As a result, Brazil has the third highest inflation among the G20 countries — a group of the 19 largest developed and emerging economies on the planet plus the European Union. Argentina leads the ranking with the famine accumulating high of 51.2% in 12 months. Turkey, in second place, registers inflation of 21.3%.

Villains

The biggest villains of Brazilian inflation last year were fuels, which may continue to pressure prices in 2022, as the dollar will remain at around R$ 5.60, according to market forecasts. According to projections by specialists consulted by the Correio, the IPCA will remain in double digits until April or May, due to the series of price adjustments that normally occur at the beginning of each year and the high indexation of the economy.

For Alex Agostini, chief economist at Austin Rating, “the BC will not be able to meet the target without significantly raising interest rates and pushing the country into a new recession.” According to market estimates indicated in the Central Bank’s Focus bulletin, in 2022, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is expected to grow 0.48%, but large banks, such as Credit Suisse and Itaú Unibanco, do not rule out a 0.5% drop.

According to Agostini, inflation tends to stay above the target because it is structurally high. And, as the economy is highly indexed, it is unlikely that future targets, which are decreasing, will be met. “Structural inflation is high and indexed prices mean that at least a 2% increase in the IPCA is contracted; the rest is structural”, he assesses.

Carlos Thadeu de Freitas Gomes, former BC director and chief economist at the National Confederation of Commerce of Goods, Services and Tourism (CNC), believes that the IPCA, in 2022, should be between 5.5% and 6%, but do not discard a higher percentage. “The real interest tends to stay above 6%, which will be very challenging for the economy to grow”, he warns.

Credit Suisse’s chief economist in Brazil, Solange Srour, forecasts a 0.5% drop in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and 6% inflation this year. She warns of inflationary inertia, mainly due to deterioration in the fiscal area. “Even with the economic slowdown, it will be difficult for inflation to retreat in 2022”, he emphasizes. The economist does not spare criticism for the abandonment of the fiscal anchor after the change in the calculation of the spending ceiling, which was increased by more than R$ 60 billion. Now, he says, it will be an “enormous challenge” for the government to recover the discourse of fiscal consolidation in the middle of an election year.

Analysts estimate that inflation will remain persistent due to readjustments that should take place early this year, such as taxes, public transport fees and school fees, and the maintenance, until April, of the water scarcity tariff flag — which adds R$14, 20 in the electricity bill for every 100 kWh consumer. Energy, like fuel, has weighed heavily on the family budget, eroding the purchasing power of Brazilians.

Diffusion

“As industries are the biggest energy consumers, diffusion is high and inflation is persistent”, warns economist André Braz, a researcher at the Brazilian Institute of Economics at the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV Ibre).

According to IBGE data, the price of gasoline soared 50.78% in 12 months and that of ethanol, 69.40%. Electricity rose 31.87% in the same period. These numbers show that inflation in 2021 is more a reflection of the rise in regulated prices than the increase in demand, as GDP growth projections for 2021, which reached above 5%, dropped to 4.51%. And for 2022, the forecasts are not encouraging.

“There are a lot of prices that will be guided by the inflation of 2021, such as school fees, salaries, lease contracts, which should make it difficult to slow down inflation towards the target”, says Braz. This account also includes an increase in urban bus tickets.

“The only encouragement is that the volume of recent rains can make the price of energy fall as of May, when the change in the level of the tariff flag is expected. But, as energy is a cost for the services sector, and with the rising interest rates, the uncertain environment should not attract much investment”, highlights the specialist from FGV. For him, the rise in interest rates in the United States will also help in the exit of investments from emerging markets, such as Brazil.