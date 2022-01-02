Benfica’s proposal by Nathan Silva does not please, and Atlético-MG imposes conditions to negotiate the defender

Credit: Pedro Souza/ Atlético-MG

First of all, Benfica received a proposal from Benfica by defender Nathan Silva. The Portuguese offer a loan until June 2022, with an option to purchase economic rights at the end of the contract.

THE fans.com found that Atlético-MG treats the matter with caution. After all, the defender is valued in the ball market after being one of the team’s highlights in winning the Serie A of the Brazilian Championship.

Benfica’s first proposal to have Nathan Silva was discarded by Atlético-MG: 300 thousand euros (R$ 1.9 million, at the current price) for the assignment until the end of the European season. And 5 million euros (R$ 31.6 million) for economic rights.

Also according to what was found in the report, the board of Alvinegra is not interested in lending the athlete who would go to the club to replace Lucas Veríssimo, who is recovering from a serious injury to his right knee. Thus, Galo expects a new offer from Benfica in the coming days.

Without closing the doors to a possible negotiation, Atlético-MG does not accept to start conversations for less than 10 million euros (R$ 63.3 million). If Benfica does not change the modality accordingly, the conversations will be closed.

Meanwhile, Atlético-MG has all its attention focused on hiring a new coach for this season. Until then, no player should be traded unless a “deal opportunity” arises. Besides Benfica, Nathan Silva also interests Lazio and Napoli, both from Italy.

Nathan Silva’s career

A spawn of the base, Nathan Silva arrived at Atlético-MG in 2014. Three years later, he made his debut with the athletic shirt. However, he never managed to establish himself with just one first-team match in 2017.

Later, the midfielder, who also acts as a defender, left the club to gain experience. In the meantime, he had highlighted passages in Ponte Preta, Coritiba and Atlético-GO. Currently, he is considered one of the best players in the position in Brasileirão.

Last season, for example, he played 35 matches for Galo, six in the Copa Libertadores da América, 28 in the Campeonato Brasileiro and one in the Campeonato Mineiro. In addition, he was part of the cast that won the 2021 Brasileirão.

