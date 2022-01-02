Between layoffs and non-renewals, Fluminense suffers stampede and will have reformulation in women’s football | Rio de Janeiro

Flu’s biggest highlights, Luiza, Luany and Tarciane have already left the club — Photo: Mailson Santana / Fluminense FC
From the athletes who left the club, the biggest highlights are midfielder Luiza Travassos and midfielder Luany, who attend the youth teams and took turns between the under-18 team and the adult of Fluminense, in addition to goalkeeper Nicole and striker Elisa Amorim, who had been the team’s starters.
The club informed that Luiza asked for a waiver to move to the United States, where she will continue her studies and will play in the American university league. Luany and Nicole chose not to renew their contracts. Midfielder Thayla Sousa, midfielder Aline Dalmédico and strikers Michelle Brito, Marcella Ramos and Vitória Canuto, who were the team’s reserves, also left.
Thaissan Passos is the coach of the women’s team at Fluminense — Photo: Mailson Santana / Fluminense FC
During the last season, Fluminense had also lost defender Tarciane, who went to Corinthians, and midfielder Lara Dantas, who was from the Tricolor under-18 team and also moved to the United States.
As Fluminense’s women’s football is not professional, the club loses strength to keep its most prominent players. But already managed to renew with 13 other athletes from the squad: goalkeeper Sol; defenders Dani Serrão, Roberta and Larissa; the lateral Jessica Bahia; the steering wheels Andresa Ferreira and Maria Luiza; socks Kelly, Veronica and Bia; and forwards Rayla, Rivena and Ronaldinha.
Fluminense won Rio’s U-18 champion over rival Flamengo — Photo: Marina Garcia / Fluminense FC
The club will go to the market to rebuild the squad, which was runner-up in Rio for the past three years. Created in 2020, Fluminense’s women’s football project has already given two unprecedented titles to Tricolor in the sport: o Brazilian Under-18 Championship of 2020 and the Carioca Sub-18 of 2021.
The ge Fluminense podcast is available on the following platforms:
- 🎧 Spotify – click here to listen!
- 🎧 Google Podcasts – click here to listen!
- 🎧 Apple Podcasts – click here to listen!
- 🎧 Pocket Casts – click here to listen!
- ▶️ Play!