BH in red: the entire capital of Minas Gerais has a high risk of landslides – General

The entire city has a maximum risk of landslides until next Monday (3/1) (photo: Civil Defense of BH/Divulgao and Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press)

Belo Horizonte should be on alert in the first moments of 2022. The city’s Civil Defense issued a statement this Saturday night (1st/1) to point out the risk of falling walls, landslides and landslides in all nine regions of Belo Horizon until at least Monday (3/3).

The situation, which is frequently updated by the Civil Defense, was registered and disclosed around 20:00 today. The city map is completely in striking red: all corners of the city have the accumulated rain alert, in a maximum of 72 hours, greater than 70mm.

“Due to the volume of rain forecast for the coming days, there is a possibility of geological risk until Monday (3). It is recommended to pay attention to the degree of saturation of the soil, constructive signs and care with falling walls, landslides and landslides “, says the municipal authority.

What to do?

The Civil Defense of Belo Horizonte lists a series of guidelines for the resident to face this period of geological risk:

Put gutter on the roof of your house

Fix leaks in reservoirs and water tanks

Do not throw garbage or rubble on the slope

Do not pour sewage into the ravines

Am I at risk?

The rgo also explains which signs indicate that a landslide or even a landslide may occur:

crack in the walls

water powdering in the backyard

Doors and windows getting stuck

Cracks in the soil

water draining from the base of the ravine

Slope of pole or trees

How to receive alerts?

In addition to following the State of Minas, residents of Belo Horizonte can receive alerts on the risk of heavy rains, hail, storms, windstorms, flooding, risk of landslides and other meteorological phenomena via SMS.

To register, just send a text message with your street zip code to the number 40199 and a confirmation message will be sent afterwards. The service is free of charge.

The population can also follow the alerts and recommendations of the Undersecretary for Civil Defense and Protection through Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and the public Telegram channel at the address: Defesacivilbh.