Bolsonaro extends payroll exemption until the end of 2023

Measure allows companies to stop paying the social security contribution calculated on the payroll and continue to contribute based on their gross income

The president Jair Bolsonaro this Friday, 31, sanctioned the law that extends for two years the exemption from the payroll of 17 sectors of the economy that most employ labor in the country. The decision, published in the Official Gazette of the Union, makes the benefit that would end this Friday effective until December 2023. The measure allows companies to stop paying the social security contribution calculated on the payroll and continue to contribute based on the its gross revenue, which would generate a greater incentive to hire personnel. Among the beneficiaries of the project are road transport, IT, civil construction, infrastructure, call center, newspaper and other communication companies. The extension of the exemption was announced by Jair Bolsonaro live broadcast shortly before Christmas and was made “at the last minute”, on the last day available for publication, because the economic team would have demanded the demand for compensation with the increase in other taxes by cause of tax reduction for companies in the sectors. The budget for 2022 only included the amount expected to pay the 2021 tax relief, with R$ 3.2 billion. To guarantee the benefit in 2022, around R$ 6 billion more were needed.