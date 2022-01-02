Bolsonaro fears accusations against children will further damage his image – Politics

Fear of the president has, in fact, four main reasons: the sons Flvio, Carlos, Eduardo and Jair Renan are the target of investigations (photo: Reproduction / Social Networks) Senator Flvio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) was denounced by the Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro for embezzlement, criminal organization and money laundering, committed by embezzling salaries of office staff during the period in which he was state deputy. The accusations came to light at the end of 2018, with the revelation of a report by the Financial Activities Control Council (Coaf), pointing out large movements of resources by Fabrcio Queiroz, advisor to the parliamentarian at the legislative assembly. According to the complaint filed by MP Justia Fluminense, the diversion was more than R$ 6 million.

Flvio’s defense managed, at the Rio de Janeiro Court of Justice, to guarantee the congressman’s special jurisdiction and the transfer of the investigation to the second instance. The MP appealed to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) against this decision. On November 30, the Second Panel of the Court maintained the privileged forum. By three votes to one, the ministers also overturned the evidence gathered in the investigation. Gilmar Mendes and Ricardo Lewandowski ruled four of the five Coaf reports illegal, which in practice weakens the prosecution. Edson Fachin was the dissenting vote in both cases.

Flvio still embarrasses his father over the purchase of a mansion, valued at R$ 6 million, in one of the most expensive neighborhoods in Brasilia.

Councilor Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicanos-RJ) has also been investigated by the Public Ministry, since July 2019, for a similar practice and for hiring phantom employees in his office at the City Council. The investigation runs in secret from Justice.

Federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP) is in the crosshairs of an inquiry that investigates the digital criminal organization within the scope of fake news, in progress at the STF. In November, the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) filed an open preliminary inquiry into the use of R$150,000 in cash in the deputy’s purchase of real estate. In February 2011, a time when he still didn’t have a mandate, he purchased an apartment in Copacabana for R$160,000 — he paid R$110,000 with a cashier’s check and the rest in cash. In December 2016, already as a parliamentarian, he bought an apartment in Botafogo for R$1 million: he gave a down payment of R$81 thousand and paid R$100 thousand in cash. The remainder would be paid off through real estate financing.

In turn, Jair Renan Bolsonaro is the target of an inquiry by the Federal Police that investigates trafficking in influence and money laundering. The investigation into the alleged payment of bribes by entrepreneurs with interests in public administration. The inquiry points out that the son of the president is associated with other people “in receiving advantages from entrepreneurs with interests, bonds and contracts with the Federal and District Public Administration without apparent justifiable consideration for acts of graciousness”. “The business nucleus presents its core in a mining/agricultural conglomerate, advertising company and other businessmen”, highlights the document.

The suspicions involve the use of Jair Renan’s events company, Bolsonaro Jr Eventos e Mdia, to promote links between Gramazini Granitos and Marmores Thomazini, a group that operates in the mining and construction sectors, and the minister of Regional Development, Rogrio Marine.

According to the PF, the business group has interests with the government and, in September 2020, gave Jair Renan and businessman Allan Lucena, one of the president’s son’s business partners, with an electric car valued at R$90,000. A month later, company representatives met with Rogrio Marinho.

Jair Renan’s testimony was scheduled for December 17, but he did not attend. A new date must be scheduled. All of Bolsonaro’s sons deny the charges.

In a demonstration of what could happen in the campaign, the president got angry and abandoned an interview on the TV show Pnico, on TV Jovem Pan News, when he was asked by the comedian Andr Marinho if “a cracker would have to go to jail”.

Art/DA Press

Experts see impact on re-election campaign

For Andr Csar, a political scientist at Hold Assessoria, the situation of the sons of President Jair Bolsonaro is a permanent controversy for the government and will have an impact on this year’s elections. “This will be emphasized throughout the campaign. Bolsonaro, in 2018, was a novelty, now, no more. He will be charged, and one of the strongest demands will be in these, at least, controversial relations between the Planalto and the president’s sons”, he highlights.

In the opinion of political scientist Cristiano Noronha, from Arko Advice, there is a political defense strategy, but under the argument that, if there is eventually a prosecution, it is the children who have to answer, not necessarily the president.

“Directly, if it’s a matter related to him, there’s no way to escape. Bolsonaro obviously tries to get away from these punctual problems that some children face and he doesn’t want any kind of direct involvement with this issue, at least publicly. As president, he doesn’t have to respond to actions that don’t directly involve him,” he says. “I believe he is trying to avoid entering this area because his children even have mandates (except for Jair Renan), so each one is responsible for his actions.”

Vera Chemim, a master in public law from Fundao Getulio Vargas (FGV), emphasizes that Bolsonaro’s Achilles’ heel is his children, which is why he has acted to protect them. “This has been the context that has guided part of the president’s conduct, with the Legislative and, in particular, in the Judiciary: now co-opting the main political parties through the concession of parliamentary amendments, now filing demands with the STF to try, at any cost, defend their children,” he says. “Examples of this are the demand for the maintenance of privileged jurisdiction, to the sanction of various legal provisions that have invalidated (weakened) and continue to invalidate the almost extinct Operation Lava-Jato.”

The specialist recalls that “Bolsonaro is loath to participate in debates, whose potential is significant enough to harm him from an electoral point of view.” “To add themes such as apathy in the fight against coronaviruses and the late purchase of vaccines. All of this refers to a decline in its popularity and political credibility”, he adds.

other problems

In the assessment of Raquel Borsoi, political risk analyst at Dharma Politics, the 2022 elections will be marked by polarization, uncertainty and turmoil. She says, however, that the charges against the president’s children are unlikely to reach his popularity. “The biggest impact on Bolsonaro’s popularity tends to come from problems like inflation, unemployment and hunger,” he points out. “Bolsonaro has a well-established communication strategy with its most loyal base, via non-official communication channels, which will mitigate the effects of these accusations, in addition to having allies in the PGR and the STF.”

A political scientist at the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro (PUC-RJ), Ricardo Ismael argues that the central debate for the population will be economic and social topics. “There was a worsening of poverty and hunger, issues related to education, housing and health. It is evident that the vaccination gave another dynamic, but the issue of public health will deserve even more attention from the candidates”, he maintains. “And, in this regard, the government’s assessment is not good. The challenge will be to reduce the accumulated loss so far, mainly in lower-income groups.”

Sociologist and political analyst Pedro Celio points out that Bolsonaro is still being evaluated for his campaign promises, especially in relation to the commitment to fight corruption. However, the conduct of the pandemic will be a major factor. “Serious complaints appeared, with malpractice of appeal in the Ministry of Health. These issues will come up, and the population will want to hear from him a more convincing statement than he has been giving, than almost none”, he comments.