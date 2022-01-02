Bolsonaro is ‘worn out’ and has a challenge at the ballot box with Lula, says Argentine newspaper – Politics

BRASILIA – After the Brazilian government’s denial of Argentine aid in the tragedy caused by the rains in southern Bahia, the newspaper bugle published an article this Saturday, 1, saying that the president Jair Bolsonaro is worn out and with a great challenge to be faced at the polls in 2022. The publication cites that Bolsonaro now has between 20% and 25% of voting intentions, while his opponent, the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, is favorite.

As the main causes of the wear of Bolsonaro, the bugle mentions the “firm denial of the pandemic” and the country’s “growing economic difficulties”. president has always opposed measures against covid-19, censored the use of masks, minimized the health crisis and “mocked the sick”, in addition to denying the vaccine against the disease and doubting its effectiveness.

“The relationship between their support for research and vaccines seems almost straightforward. About 80% of voters took the vaccine, compared to 20% who remain like Bolsonaro himself, who likes to brag about not having been immunized” , says the bugle.

As for the Brazilian economic situation, the newspaper cites 10% inflation, the unemployment rate of about 12% and that almost a quarter of the Brazilian population is food insecure. Furthermore, it states that “in the best case, insufficient growth is expected [do PIB] 0.5% in 2022.” The publication also highlights that Bolsonaro left liberalism behind and appealed for public money to finance programs with a clear populist objective, pointing to the next elections.

THE bugle it also mentions the legal problems of the Bolsonaro family, such as the investigations in the Federal Supreme Court (STF) regarding anti-democratic manifestations and the Covid Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPI).