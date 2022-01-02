Bolsonaro makes a statement and is the target of panaches in the country’s capitals | Brazil and Politics

There were reactions in Rio de Janeiro, in neighborhoods like Flamengo, Méier, Leblon, Copacabana and Botafogo. In São Paulo, Perdizes and Butantã, for example, had pots and in Pinheiros, shouts of “outside, Bolsonaro” and “genocide”. Residents on the coast, in Santos, Praia Grande and Guarujá, also protested. In Brasília, residents demonstrated in Asa Norte and Asa Sul. There were also records in Recife and João Pessoa.

In the speech, recorded last Monday, hours before embarking for a vacation on the beach in Santa Catarina, Bolsonaro mentioned the situation of victims of the floods in Bahia and Minas Gerais. The president has been criticized for not visiting the region while he appears riding a jetski and on visits to places like the Beto Carrero World park.

Opponents called for protests throughout the week. Bolsonaro, in a statement to journalists on Tuesday, said he was already expecting a “superpanelaço”. In his networks, the president tried to mock the summons and said that the protests tonight would be in celebration of the fact that his government, according to him, has been without corruption for three years.

In addition to mentioning victims of heavy rains, Bolsonaro again criticized governors for measures taken to combat the pandemic, the vaccine passport and immunization in children. The content of the pronouncement was anticipated by Valor PRO.

This time, Bolsonaro made the address alone, without the presence of First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro, who participated in the message at Christmas.