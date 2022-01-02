Bolsonaro sanctions bill to extend IPI exemption on car purchase – Economy

(photo: reproduction/Internet) The President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, sanctioned Bill (PL) 5,149 of 2020, which extends the exemption from the Tax on Industrialized Products (IPI) on the acquisition of cars of up to 2,000 cubic capacity by professional drivers, such as taxi drivers and application drivers , and for people with disabilities. The sanction was published this Friday (31) in the Official Gazette of the Union (DOU).

The extension of the IPI exemption on the purchase of new vehicles is valid until December 31, 2026. The benefit is valid for the acquisition of new vehicles of up to R$ 200 thousand, including applicable taxes. Previously, this limit was R$ 140 thousand.

The exemption is valid for professional drivers and for people with severe or profound physical, visual, hearing and mental disabilities and people with autism spectrum disorder.

The project had a vetoed section, which expanded the exemption to include non-factory accessories. Today, only factory-made accessories and options benefit from the exemption. The provision was vetoed on the grounds that the calculation of the financial economic impact was not made, nor were compensatory measures presented.

The bill passed the Senate on December 15, after having passed the House. The proposal amends Law No. 8,989, of February 24, 1995, which provided for the right to be exempt from the IPI for taxi drivers and people with disabilities who purchased a new car only until December 31 of this year.