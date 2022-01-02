Bolsonaro says return to UN Council is “guideline” of his government’s foreign policy – International

BRASILIA – President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said this Saturday, 1st, that Brazil’s return to a non-permanent seat on the Security Council of the United Nations (UN) complies with a “foreign policy guideline” of his government.

“Brazilian diplomacy thus complies with the foreign policy directive determined by our government. During our term, Brazil must hold the rotating presidency of the Council twice,” wrote the president on social networks.

– Brazilian diplomacy thus complies with the foreign policy directive determined by our Government. – During our term, Brazil shall hold the rotating presidency of the Board twice. @govbr @secomvc — Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) January 1, 2022

Brazil was elected in June for the vacancy of the Latin America and Caribbean group. Traditionally, there is a single candidacy and the candidate country is elected for a biennium. In practice, Brazil returns to the council after ten years. The last time was in 2011, during the Dilma Rousseff (PT) government. Applications follow a regional rotation.

Another Brazilian candidacy was only scheduled for 2033. It was anticipated, however, through an articulation of the Michel Temer government, in 2018, with Honduras.

The Brazilian government is interested in a permanent seat on the Security Council, a goal not yet achieved. As of January 1st, Albania, Gabon, Ghana and the United Arab Emirates will also act on the Council. The countries replace Estonia, Niger, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Tunisia and Vietnam.

It is the 11th time in history that Brazil is part of the most important body responsible for international collective security.

Country takes a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council

THE Brazil took on this Saturday, 1st, a non-permanent seat in the security advice gives United Nations (UN) in the 2022-2023 biennium. This is the country’s 11th term in the collegiate, the last time it was part of a seat was in the biennium 2010-2011.

Fifteen countries are members of the Board with the right to vote, but only China, United States, France, Great Britain and Russia has permanent seat with veto power. The remaining 10 seats rotate and countries are elected for a two-year term.

“Brazil will have as priorities the prevention and peaceful solution of conflicts, the efficiency of peace missions and humanitarian responses to international crises, the consolidation of peace through actions aimed at development, respect for human rights and greater participation of women in actions to promote international peace and security,” wrote the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Brazil in a statement.

And he adds: “The country will also seek to improve the Council’s articulation with other UN bodies and with regional bodies involved in conflict resolution.”

The country was elected in June 2021, during the 75th United Nations General Assembly, in New York, when he received 181 votes. Currently, Brazil participates in seven of the twelve UN peacekeeping operations.

Albania, the United Arab Emirates, Gabon and Ghana also occupy temporary seats and take possession together with Brazil. India, Ireland, Mexico, Norway and Kenya are also on the Council and took office in 2021 for a term until 2022.

The Security Council is a UN body responsible for ensuring the maintenance of international peace and security, created in 1945 with the end of Second World War.