BR-381 remains partially closed after 16 hours after the accident – General

The tank path caught fire and the truck was crossed on the lanes, with its load spread out. (photo: Roberto Higino/Disclosure)

It’s been more than 16 hours after a truck and a truck collided violently on the BR-381, at km 161, in the early hours of this Saturday (1/1) and the lane has not yet been 100% cleared at the beginning of this night.

The accident happened around 1:30 am, on the section of the ring road, near the entrance to the city’s Industrial District.

At 1:56 pm, the Federal Police Station (PRF) published on Twitter that the BR-381 lane was partially released, using the follow-and-stop system.

The truck, which transported small boxes of milk drinks and yogurt, followed the BR-381 towards Valadares. At the entrance to the bridge over the Ona Creek, in a curve, the driver lost control of the steering wheel and fell.

The cart dragged along the track and hit a tank path, used for transporting milk, which was empty. The tanker driver died at the scene of the accident after having his body flung out of the vehicle, which caught fire.

The truck driver suffered an open fracture in his left arm and was rescued by the Fire Department ambulance. Aware, he was taken to the Emergency Room of the Municipal Hospital of Governador Valadares.

Also according to the PRF, around 17:00, the BR-381, towards Minas, remained with normal flow.