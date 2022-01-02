Brazil assumes mandate as a member of the UN Security Council

On January 1, 2022, Brazil assumes its 11th mandate as a non-permanent member of the Security Council of the United Nations.

The country was elected with 9 other nations to set up the rotating part of the Council for the next two years. In July of this year, Brazil will assume the presidency.

In a statement, Itamaraty said that the country will prioritize the “prevention and peaceful solution of conflicts, the efficiency of peace missions and humanitarian responses to international crises.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also stated that it will prioritize “the consolidation of peace through actions aimed at development, respect for human rights and greater participation of women in actions to promote international peace and security.”

According to the statement, Brazil will seek to improve the Council’s articulation with other bodies of the United Nations and with regional bodies involved in conflict resolution.

The UN Security Council is formed by 15 countries, being 5 permanent and 10 others that end up elected for two-year terms.

Under Article 23 of the United Nations Charter, the permanent members of the Security Council are: United States, Russia, France, United Kingdom and China.

Apart from Brazil, the countries chosen for the 2022 and 2023 bienniums were Albania, Gabon, Ghana and the United Arab Emirates. They join India, Ireland, Kenya, Mexico and Norway as rotating Council members.