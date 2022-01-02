Brazil records moving average of 97 daily deaths per Covid | Coronavirus

Brazil registered this Saturday (1st) 30 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with the total number of deaths reaching 619,139 since the beginning of the pandemic. With that, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days was at 97 . Compared to the average 14 days ago, the variation was -24% , indicating downward trend.

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 8 pm. The balance is based on data from the state departments of Health.

Ten states had no records of deaths: AC, AL, AP, CE, DF, GO, MS, PI, PR and SE. And five states – MG, RO, RR, RS and TO –, in addition to the DF, did not release data this Saturday.

On December 12, the Ministry of Health informed that the process for recovering the records of Brazilians vaccinated against Covid-19 was completed, without loss of information. But the next day, minister Marcelo Queiroga said that there was a new hacker attack. The forecast of systems stabilization (14 December) was not fulfilled.

See the sequence of the last week in the moving average:

Sunday (26): 92

Monday (27): 96

Tuesday (28): 109

Wednesday (29): 106

Thursday (30): 114

Friday (31): 97

Saturday (1): 97

On July 31, Brazil again recorded a moving average of deaths below 1,000, after a period of 191 consecutive days with higher values. From March 17th to May 10th, there were 55 days in a row with this moving average above 2 thousand. At the worst moment of this period, the average reached a record 3,125, on April 12th.

In confirmed cases, since the beginning of the pandemic, 22,288,532 Brazilians have already had or have the new coronavirus, with 3,159 of those confirmed on the last day. The moving average in the last 7 days was 8,089 new diagnoses per day. This represents a variation of +138% in relation to cases registered in two weeks, indicating uptrend in diagnoses.

The number of cases may have risen due to data repressed after a hacker attack on the Ministry of Health.

To the JN, researcher Diego Xavier, from Fiocruz, said that there are signs of an increase in cases across the country, but it is still not possible to be sure whether the increase is at this rate. He claims that this high in the average of cases may be influenced by the period in which several states did not report their bulletins because of the hacker attack on the Ministry of Health’s platforms. As the moving average is a comparison with 14 days ago, it was exactly the period in which data were lower due to lack of information.

At its worst, the national moving average curve reached the mark of 77,295 new daily cases, on June 23 this year.

On the rise (4 states): RJ, MT, AP and CE

RJ, MT, AP and CE In stability (9 states): SC, GO, MS, AC, AM, BA, MA, PB and PE

SC, GO, MS, AC, AM, BA, MA, PB and PE Falling (8 states) : PR, ES, SP, PA, AL, PR, RN and SE

: PR, ES, SP, PA, AL, PR, RN and SE Did not disclose (5 states and the DF): DF, MG, RO, RR, RS and TO

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance in relation to the average registered two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the g1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is noteworthy that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average data is generally in decimal numbers and rounded to facilitate the presentation of the data.

See the situation in the states

PR : -48%

: -48% LOL : Did not disclose

: Did not disclose SC: +2%

ES : -27%

: -27% MG : Did not disclose

: Did not disclose RJ : +24%

: +24% SP: -53%

DF : Did not disclose

: Did not disclose GO : 0%

: 0% MS : 0%

: 0% MT: +64%

B.C : 0%

: 0% AM : 0%

: 0% AP : +600%

: +600% PAN : -44%

: -44% RO : Did not disclose

: Did not disclose RR : Did not disclose

: Did not disclose TO: Did not disclose

AL : -86%

: -86% BA : +2%

: +2% EC : +46%

: +46% BAD : -7%

: -7% PB : 0%

: 0% FOOT : +2%

: +2% PI : -61%

: -61% RN : -68%

: -68% IF: -75%

