Brazil rejoins the UN Security Council after twelve years

The last time the country was in the non-permanent seat was in the 2010-2011 biennium

Daniel SLIM / AFPBrazil was out of the Council since the 2010/11 biennium

THE Brazil returned to the Security Council of United Nations this January 1st to fulfill the 2022/2023 biennium after more than ten years of absence. This is Brazil’s 11th term as a non-permanent member, the last time being in the 2010/11 biennium. Made up of 15 countries, the Council is responsible for maintaining the peace and intentional security. Currently, Brazil participates in seven of the 12 UN peacekeeping operations. According to Itamaraty, Brazil’s objective in this biennium is the “prevention and peaceful solution of conflicts, the efficiency of peace missions and humanitarian responses to international crises, the consolidation of peace through actions aimed at development, respect and human rights and greater participation of women in actions to promote international peace and security”. Brazil was part of the UN Security Council in the following two years: 1946/47, 1951/52, 1954/55, 1963/64, 1988/89, 1993/94, 1998/99, 2004/05 and 2010/11.

