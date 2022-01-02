Brazil returns to the UN Security Council after 10 years

THE Brazil assumes this Saturday, 1st, a non-permanent seat on the Security Council of the United Nations (UN) for the biennium 2022-2023. This is the country’s 11th term in the collegiate, the last time it was part of a seat was in the biennium 2010-2011.

Fifteen countries sit on the Council with voting rights, but only China, the United States, France, Great Britain and Russia have a permanent seat with veto power. The remaining 10 seats rotate and countries are elected for a two-year term.

“Brazil will have as priorities the prevention and peaceful solution of conflicts, the efficiency of peace missions and humanitarian responses to international crises, the consolidation of peace through actions aimed at development, respect for human rights and greater participation of women in actions to promote international peace and security,” wrote the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Brazil in a statement.







Logo of the United Nations at the entity’s headquarters in New York 15/09/2013 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri Photo: Reuters

And he adds: “The country will also seek to improve the Council’s articulation with other UN bodies and with regional bodies involved in conflict resolution.”

The country was elected in June 2021, during the 75th United Nations General Assembly, in New York, when he received 181 votes. Currently, Brazil participates in seven of the twelve UN peacekeeping operations.

Albania, the United Arab Emirates, Gabon and Ghana also occupy temporary seats and take possession together with Brazil. India, Ireland, Mexico, Norway and Kenya are also on the Council and took office in 2021 for a term until 2022.

The Security Council is a UN body responsible for ensuring the maintenance of international peace and security, created in 1945 with the end of Second World War.